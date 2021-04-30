Monitoring developmental works in districts

Plans are made, important projects are identified and prioritized, funds are managed and now, district level developments proposed to be given a new and innovative shape in the UT, as we have already made mention thereof while discussing works plans etc through these columns, however, monitoring aspect which is critical and extremely important for such developmental works getting satisfactorily completed, must get focussed attention. In this respect, the Government having decided to give it a practical shape by giving the responsibility to the Administrative Secretaries to monitoring aspect of such works is timely and appreciable. District level responsibilities, as such, assigned to the Administrative Secretaries, as per an order from the General Administration Department could prove effective in ensuring various works of development getting not only completed in time but quality and standard maintained during the currency of a project too, could be effectively monitored. An evenly dispersed development could be possible more effectively by such monitoring provided monthly or at least bi-monthly reports could be filed by the Administrative Secretaries so that shortcomings observed, if any, could be set right in time. We, in Jammu and Kashmir, like most of the parts of the country, are facing alarming COVID pandemic situation which has attracted most of the attention of the administration but economic activities, developmental activities and welfare measures and steps could not be allowed to take a back seat. Both the aspects need due attention