Dr Reddy’s Labs launches Albendazole Tablets, USP in US Market

Mumbai, Apr 30: Pharma Major, Dr Reddy’s Labs announced the launch of Albendazole Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Albenza brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately USD27 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in November 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Albendazole Tablets, USP are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of two. (UNI)