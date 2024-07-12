MohanLal Sons announces opening of its store in Gurugram

Excelsior Correspondent

GURUGRAM, July 11: MohanLal Sons, a premier destination for luxury menswear, proudly announced the grand opening of its flagship store at Airia Mall, Sohna Road, Sector 68, Gurugram, Haryana, here today.

In this regard a handout was issued by Mayank Mohan Agarwal.

“We are thrilled to bring MohanLal Sons’ legacy of sartorial excellence to Gurugram,” said Agarwal.

“Our new flagship store at Airia Mall not only marks a significant milestone in our journey but also reaffirms our commitment to offering discerning customers the finest in menswear fashion,” he added.

The opening of MohanLal Sons’ flagship store at Gurugram signifies a new chapter in the brand’s storied history. Customers can explore a diverse range of offerings including men’s Kurta Pajama starting at Rs 999, Kurta Jawahar sets, Short Kurtas, Mid Kurtas, Jawahar Jackets and Jodhpuri suits.

Additionally, the store features a charming collection for kids, including Kurta Pajamas starting at Rs 899, kids’ Kurta Jawahar Sets, kids’ Jodhpuri suits, kids’ Indo-western attire and traditional Juttis.

Complementing the apparel selection are an array of accessories such as stoles, Juttis, sandals, pocket squares, ties, tie combo sets, cufflinks, socks, bow ties, tie pins and cravats, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience that celebrates tradition while embracing contemporary trends.

Since 1881, MohanLal Sons has epitomized timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship in menswear, serving generations with distinction and integrity.

The new MohanLal Sons store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, blending heritage with contemporary style. The showroom showcases a meticulously curated collection of bespoke suits, ethnic wear, accessories and more, tailored for the modern gentleman.