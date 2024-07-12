Four J&K fencers leave for NZ to participate in Int’l C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Four outstanding fencers of Jammu and Kashmir today left for the Junior and Cadet Commonwealth Fencing Championships to be held at Christchurch, New Zealand.

The fencers of J&K who are participating in the International Championships to be held from July 12 to 17 were Shreya Gupta, Harshit Kohli, Chavvi Sharma and Sufyan Waheed Sohil.

It is the first time in the history of J&K Fencing that four fencers of Jammu and Kashmir selected for the prestigious Cadet and Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championship Organized by Commonwealth Fencing Federation.

Official statement said Shriya Gupta, Harshit Kohli and Sufiyan Waheed Sohil were selected in the Khelo India Scheme from Jammu and Kashmir. Shriya Gupta is getting training at NCOE Vijay Bharti Sanskar Dham Gujarat, Sufyan Waheed at National Centre of Excellence Patiala while Harshit Kohli and Chavvi Sharma both trained and Practicing at Montessori Fencing Club Jammu under coach Ujjwal Gupta former International Fencing player worked as PTI in Youth Services and Sports J&K.

Meanwhile, Nuzhat Gull Secretary J&K Sports Council, former International Fencer, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary extended best wishes to fencers for the prestigious event and expressed their hopes that the fencers make the country proud at the international platform.

Meanwhile senior fencing coach, J&K Sports Council, Rachna Jamwal, Instructor Shotu Lal Sharma, along with all the fencing fraternity extended best wishes.