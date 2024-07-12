Development in J&K has touched new heights under Modi: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

BASOHLI, July 11: Development in Jammu & Kashmir has touched new heights under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Government at the Centre, stated Ravinder Raina, president J&K BJP, while addressing a workers’ convention here, today.

Dr Nirmal Singh, former Dy Chief Minister and former BJP president along with other senior leaders also addressed the convention.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the convention, appreciated the party workers for their active role in taking the welfare schemes initiated by the Modi Government to the ground level. He said that the BJP is proud of its cadre, which works without any selfishness and always remains ahead of others in serving the society and the nation. He said that the Modi Government has ensued the all-round development in Jammu & Kashmir along with whole of the nation and it is the proud moment for every BJP worker that the people have voted for the Modi Government for third time in a row which is first of its type in the history of nation since independence in the presence of fully aware people and added that it testifies in itself the acceptance of BJP’s policies, ideology and working pattern in the nation.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, in his address, spoke at length about the all round development in the whole region. He credited the BJP’s public representatives for their active role to initiate the stalled development works as well as to bring and start the new projects to make the people’s lives easier.