Modi started new work culture in country: Dr Jitendra

‘Cong, NC discriminated on basis of vote bank’

Avtar Bhat

KATHUA, June 27: Making a scathing attack at Congress and other opposition parties, Union Minister in PMO with independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that during the Congress rule vote bank politics was the basis of development in the country and J&K was no exception.

Addressing party men at Hiranagar near here, today in connection with ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, Dr Jitendra Singh said unlike Congress and other dynastic parties, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi created a new political culture in the country by making an end to discrimination made on vote bank politics. “Modi Government did not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or region as has been a policy of earlier Congress and NC Governments’’, he added.

Maintaining that the Mantra of Modi Government is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Priyas, Dr Jitendra Singh asked the party activists that they should work on the footsteps of PM and ensure that no segment of society is deprived of the benefits of various developmental schemes and projects launched by Modi Government especially in remote and far-flung areas.

“You have to go door to door in every area touching every booth to ensure that the people are not deprived of welfare schemes of the Government by giving special attention to remote and far-flung areas,’’ Dr Jitendra Singh said.

He said Modi Government took initiative for development of those areas which were hitherto neglected during last 70 years. This is the reason that Jammu and Kashmir including North Eastern States were on his priority list not for vote bank but ensuring equitable progress and development of all regions of the country, he added.

Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (portable water supply to every household), Dr Jitendra Singh said “We have not discriminated that who is our voter and gave water connection to that household only, but provided benefit of the scheme to one and all irrespective of their political affiliations, religion, region, caste and creed’’. “This in real sense is called Raj Dharma to which BJP is committed’’, he added.

He, while highlighting the achievements of Modi Government in last nine years asked the party men that have they heard in past that any leader of the party or head of the State addressing booth level workers nationwide. This can only be done by a leader of Narendra Modi’s stature who addressed 10 lakh booth level workers of 60,000 booths in 530 Lok Sabha constituencies all over the country today, he added.

This is how BJP is called a party with difference. This party has grown from ground. Earlier even during electioneering PM used to address one or two rallies in a State during a single day but PM Modi has broken all the records. During today’s booth level meeting it was also a bilateral interaction, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said had the previous Congress and NC Governments been particular about the development of this region, the much talked about Shapur Kandi Project would not have been abandoned for 40 long years. “The only reason for abandoning this project which is going to prove a game changer for the Kandi belt of Kathua was that this belt was not a vote bank for these parties’’, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh while highlighting various public welfare schemes of Modi Government which included Jan Dhan Yojna, Ujwala Yojna, Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal, Ayushman Bharat, Startups, Atal Pension Yojna, Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Garib Kalyan Yojna, Kissan Nidhi, Fasal Bhima Yojna etc said these schemes were framed to provide benefit to the poor and downtrodden people of the country.

The Union Minister said free distribution of ration for two years during COVID pandemic to 80 crore people of the country showed the Modi Government’s total commitment towards welfare of the people of the country.

He said during earlier Governments the benefits of these schemes were not given to common masses but a particular section of political workers of that party. “It is the duty of party men to take these schemes to common masses and ask them how they can take their best advantage,’’ he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said PM Narendra Modi’s Mantra is that last man in the last row should get benefitted by the Government schemes as was envisioned by second president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Pt. Deendayal Upadhayay and party activists have to work in that direction. Terming PM a great visionary, Dr Jitendra Singh said “He continues to guide us and we have to come up to his expectations’’.

Highlighting the benefits of startups he said there are ample opportunities for the people under this scheme. The jobs under startups are more lucrative than Government jobs and many people have left their private sector jobs to start their own ventures under Startups and this way they have crated employment opportunities for others also.

Citing example of Lavender cultivation in Bhaderwah, he said Purple revolution has been the result of people’s initiative in that area. He said now adjoining districts have also started cultivation of Lavender after seeing it a lucrative business. He said soon the cultivation of Lavender will be started in upper reaches of Kathua as well as Bani.