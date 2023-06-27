LG calls for defeating people attempting to disrupt peace, development

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called upon the civil society to join hands to defeat the nefarious designs of the people attempting to disrupt peace and development in Kashmir.

The LG said this during his visit to pay obeisance at the Hazratbal shrine today ahead of Eid.

“I call upon the community elders, religious heads, prominent citizens and all stakeholders to join hands to defeat the nefarious designs of a handful of people who are making malicious attempts to disrupt the peace and development journey for their vested interests,” he said.

Sinha said the festival of Eid-ul-Adha is an occasion for happiness and to further strengthen the bond of brotherhood, peace, compassion, unity and harmony in the society.

“The traditions of communal harmony, tolerance, respect for all religions known to mankind and celebration of all festivals together have always been the bedrock of our civilisation. It is the duty of the administration to make all arrangements for every pious occasion,” he added.

The LG said that teachings of Saints inspire people to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all.

“Rishi, Sufi Saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all,” he said.

“Today, J&K is at par with developed States/UTs on several parameters of development. Spiritual leaders enable young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of a society. We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he said Eid is a festival of love and brotherhood that spreads the message of peace and tranquillity.

“This is a festival of love and brotherhood. The arrangements for the festival in Jammu and Kashmir have been put in place. I have taken meetings with the administration in which the Waqf Board Chairperson was also present. We discussed cleanliness, water and electricity supply for the festival. I think this is a festival that spreads the message of peace and tranquillity,” Sinha said.

Responding to the demands including multi-storey parking at Hazratbal and widening of road, Sinha assured that appropriate steps will be taken in this regard and it will be ensured that these demands are fulfilled at the earliest.

The LG also assured every support from the Government in the development of Ziyarats and other religious places.

He called for a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase the tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in J&K.