Modi, Sitharaman hint at more steps to spur growth

NEW DELHI: The National Democratic Alliance Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday indicated that it would take more measures to spur economic growth.

The Prime Minister said his Government has taken a number of key decisions in the past six months and will do more to develop India into a prosperous and progressive nation in the days to come.

“During the last six months, we have taken numerous decisions that have furthered development, accelerated social empowerment and enhanced India’s unity,” Modi tweeted on the completion of first six months in office in his second straight term as Prime Minister. (AGENCIES)