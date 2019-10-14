Modi says soldiers lost lives because of Cong’s ‘love’ for Art 370

BALLABGARH (HARYANA): Launching a broadside against the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the opposition party to explain “its love” for Article 370 to the families of security personnel martyred in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing his first of four election rallies in Haryana this week, he said the opposition was shedding “crocodile tears” and challenged the Congress to tell people that it will rescind the Modi Government’s decision on J-K if voted to power.

Modi also targeted the Congress over Rafale, saying he was happy that despite its best efforts to stall the deal, the country had received first of the fighter jets, and stressed that the BJP was committed to strengthening security forces. (AGENCIES)