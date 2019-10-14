14 Pak migrants given Indian citizenship

JAIPUR: Fourteen Pakistani migrants living in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district for past several years were on Monday given certificates of Indian citizenship.

District collector Jagroop Singh Yadav said apart from 14 Pak migrants, who were given the citizenship certificates today, 42 others are also being considered for the grant of citizenship.

A total of 108 Pak migrants were given Indian citizenship in the last few years, he said, adding Jaipur is a pioneer district in the country in providing Indian citizenship to Pak migrants through online process. (AGENCIES)