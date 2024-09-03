Modi restored peace in J&K: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 2: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party Incharge for J&K, today blasted the Congress for destroying the socio-political fabric of J&K since Independence.

Addressing a series of public meetings in Kishtwar region, Chugh said the Congress created circumstances that led to the death of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was then Jan Sangh president.

Chugh said the Congress later allowed the Pakistan disruptive elements to strike roots in J&K. It gave a long rope to the anti-national forces to gain ground in J&K.

The Modi government, he said has set in a new era of nationalism and enterprise. The J&K youth is looking for a new sunrise and the popularity of BJP is growing everyday.

He said the BJP wants J&K to lead the nation. People are so rich in culture and enterprise. The Modi Government would take them all to new heights, he added.