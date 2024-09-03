Acted in best interest of people in BJP alliance: Mufti

“Omar brought POTA; banned Shahtoosh”

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 2: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti stated today that her party acted in the best interests of the people during its alliance with the BJP, contrasting this with the actions of the National Conference (NC) while in power.

Speaking to the reporters in Pulwama district, Mufti emphasized that despite the NC being in power for four decades over the last 70 years, “what they have done and what we have done is evident to the people.”

“When Omar Abdullah was a Minister with the BJP, he introduced POTA in J&K, banned Shahtoosh-the symbol of Kashmir’s identity-and also advocated for attacks on Pakistan,” she said.

She questioned, “What was the need to ban Shahtoosh? What was the need to tell the world there was no issue in Kashmir? We entered an alliance with the BJP and pursued our agenda. As a result, they backed off, leading to the collapse of the Government.”

In contrast, she explained that when the PDP formed an alliance with the BJP, it was conditional. During this time, Mufti noted, 12,000 FIRs were cancelled, among other measures.

“We ensured that a delegation of top leaders met with Hurriyat leaders. They didn’t respond-but what more could I have done in that situation? We also secured a ceasefire, something no other Chief Minister had done,” she said.

She drew a comparison between Omar Abdullah’s handling of the Shopian rape and murder case and her own response during the Kathua incident, stating, “I dropped two of my Ministers.”

Launching an indirect attack on the NC while referencing the alleged rigging of the 1987 elections, Mufti criticized the party for praising the country when in power but denouncing elections as “forbidden” when out of power.

“One party has contested elections since 1947; when people sought an alternative in 1987, what did that party do? It led to destruction. They are only interested in power. If they win, it’s ‘long live India’; if not, then the elections are haram,” she said.

Without naming any party, she added that the 1987 election rigging began as soon as it became clear they were losing. “As a result, the youth took up arms, and the consequences are now before you,” she further said.

Recalling the tenure of her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, as Chief Minister, Mufti noted that he sought to alleviate the suffering of Kashmiris.

“He allied with Congress in 2002 and insisted on the removal of POTA and the disbanding of the task force. It wasn’t just talk-he made sure it happened on the ground.”

Speaking about her father’s alliance with the BJP, Mufti revealed that she had advised against it. However, he wanted to go beyond just building roads and providing amenities.

“He allied with the BJP even when the NC and Congress offered him the Chief Minister’s seat. I told him we shouldn’t do it, but he said he wasn’t here just for roads-he wanted to go beyond that; we wanted to continue the process that began with opening roads and dialogue.”