Modi presides over first Cabinet meeting

NEW DELHI: About 22 hours after taking over the reins of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presided over the first meeting of his Cabinet in the South Block office here.

Flanked by new Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his right and new Home Minister Amit Shah on his left, Mr Modi was in a jovial mood while interacting with his ministerial colleagues.

Before the meeting began, according to sources Prime Minister walked into his office chamber and offered prayers. The Cabinet meeting was attended among others by Ram Vilas Paswan, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Arvind Sawant- all from NDA constituents. (AGENCIES)