1st decision of Modi Govt, changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under NDF

NEW DELHI: In a first decision of the BJP led NDA Government on Friday after it took charge, changes were approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund (NDF).

According to an official release, the major changes include enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s safety, security and the well-being of those who protect the nation, the very first decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming his office is approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund. (AGENCIES)