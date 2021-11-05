Modi meets ‘Bal Sainiks’ who did their job in 1947

During his visit to Nowshera, the Prime Minister also interacted with Basanth Singh and Havaldar Baldev Singh (Retired) who had assisted the Indian Army during its campaign against Pakistan in 1947-48 when they were just 11 and 14 years old respectively.

Modi expressed his feelings for taking blessings of Baldev and Basanth, known in the Army as ‘Bal Sainiks’, who made valuable contribution in the Indian Army during 1947-48 in Rajouri district.

Basanth Singh was just 11 years old when he was employed by Brig Mohammad Usmaan, known as `Sher of Nowshera’ to deliver mail to the forward posts. Braving all odd, Basanth did his job splendidly during 1947-48.

Havaldar Baldev Singh (Retired) was just 14 years old in 1947-48 when he volunteered to assist the India Army during the war against Pakistan by evacuating casualties and assisting in supply to forward posts. Later, he was enrolled in the Corps of Signals and retired in the rank of Havaldar after completing his service in 1969.

Modi paid rich tribute to heroes of Nowshera Brig Mohammad Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the motherland.

He saluted Lt RR Rane and other bravehearts who set unprecedented examples of valour and patriotism.