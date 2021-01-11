Modi laying foundation of self-sufficient India: LS Speaker

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to lay the foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ on the lines of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri who worked for a self-sufficient India in food security, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday.

Underlining that the peoples’ faith in democracy has continued to increase, Birla said in the last seven decades, Indian democracy has continuously thrived and strengthened itself.

“The strength of Indian democracy can be seen from the fact that the transfer of power has always occurred smoothly and as per our democratic traditions,” he said. (AGENCIES)