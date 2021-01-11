IAF Chief visits high-altitude advanced landing strips in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday visited the strategically located Daulat Beg Oldie, Thoise and Nyoma advanced landing strips in Ladakh and undertook a comprehensive review of the IAF’s preparedness in the region in view of the eight-month-long border standoff between India and China, officials said.

The Chief of Air Staff interacted with field commanders and was briefed on the operational readiness as well as the status of deployment of forces at the high-altitude airbases, they said. (AGENCIES)