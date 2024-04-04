Modi Govt’s Benefits Reached Everyone Regardless Of Religion, Caste: Dr Jitendra

Ramban/Banihal, April 4: Union Minister and BJP Candidate for Udhampur, Doda, Kathua Lok Sabha constituency Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that Modi government’s benefits reached everyone,regardless of religion, caste or creed.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the upper reaches of Ramban and Banihal across Pir Panjal during the election tour across Peer Panjal in peripheral areas like Rajgarh, Ukhral, Sangaldan, Gool, Kanthi and finally culminating in Banihal town, Dr Jitendra Singh said, quite in contrast to the policy of appeasement and discrimination among different sections of society which was followed by Congress and its allies for over six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking over in 2014 sought to introduce a new political culture wherein every section of society was addressed as per its needs, without any consideration of caste, creed or even the vote preference.

Following the approach of Prime Minister Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, for the first time after independence, district Ramban which comprises different communities and different castes, also witnessed a new approach in public welfare schemes. For example, if a gas cylinder was to be provided to a needy household under the Ujjawala Scheme, it was never asked whether the household belonged to a Hindu or a Muslim, a Brahmin or a Thakur; it was also not asked whom the household had voted for in the last elections nor it was suggested where it should vote in the next elections, he said.

Similarly, Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out,under the PMAY, Pukka houses were constructed for all the needy as a result of which several such households which may not have voted for BJP or Bharatiya Jan Sangh in the bygone decades also saw the entire colonies getting converted into Pukka houses.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the true essence of democracy is that every individual should have the confidence to believe that he is claimant to the same facility as any other individual or any other section of society. Similarly, he said, the essence of democracy is that every mother in any household, big or small, has the confidence to dream that her child can also grow up on the strength of hard work and rise to the highest position.

This essence of democracy has been realised for the first time under the ten year regime of Prime Minister Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh and added that this has drastically changed our mindsets and our social behaviour, particularly in districts like Ramban and Banihal where different communities live together and are also ready to standby each other.

As far as Ramban and Banihal are concerned, regardless of the composition of the population, similar and equal benefits and resources have been provided. There has been a series of tunnels and bridges including Maitra Bridge and Jhula Bridge built in Ramban which was in demand for several years. Similarly in Banihal, there is not only a rail tunnel but also a new tunnel through Pir Panjal which will make the travel time easier. At the sametime, Banihal is going to be an important link of the railway connecting it with the rest of the country. This, he said, will change the entire approach and will lay the foundation for future political, social and economic equitability in distribution of resources and benefits.

Accompanying Dr Jitendra Singh in this tour were former MLA Ramban Neelam Kumar Langeh, BJP District President Ramban Rajeshwar Kumar, BJP State Executive Member Ramesh Sharma, former Distt President Rakesh Kumar,General Secretary BJP District Ramban Mohd Saleem Bhat,Shah Nawaz, DDC members, Sarpanches, local PRIs and prominent activists of the region.