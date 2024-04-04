Police Attach Illegal Properties Worth Rs. 20 Lakh Of Drug Peddler In J&K’s Baramulla

BARAMULLA, Apr 4: Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Baramulla Police have attached properties belonging to a notorious drug peddler, namely Farooq Ahmad Mir.

The properties attached included one Kanal and 10 Marlas Land and a single-story residential house worth approx. Rs. 20.00 lacs.

The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked with case FIR No.50/2019 and 55/2023 under section 8/20,29 NDPS Act of PS Tangmarg and case FIR Nom 142/2022 under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act of PS Kunzer.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during an investigation conducted by the police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of the police to combat the drug menace. Local people in the area hailed the initiative of the police.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police attached properties worth around Rs 60 lakh belonging to drug peddlers in Baramulla district. (Agencies)