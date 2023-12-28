Modi Govt Trying To Cover Up Worst Territorial Setback In 6 Decades: Jairam Ramesh

NEW DELHI, Dec 28: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday alleged that the government is trying to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades against the country and Chinese troops have been denying Indian patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains, Demchok, and other areas in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

Ramesh on X cited a post by Ladakh-based politician Konchok Stanzin, who said a landmark at the site of the legendary Rezang La battle of the 1962 Sino-India conflict in Ladakh was dismantled by the Army as part of the disengagement process with China. Stanzin is the councillor of Chushul in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

”Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin has revealed here that the site at which Major Singh fell, where a memorial had been built, was dismantled as it fell in the buffer zone negotiated with China in 2021. This is a huge insult to the memory of Major Singh and the fallen heroes of Charlie Company,” Ramesh said on X.

The Congress leader said the defence of Rezang La by C Company of 13 Kumaon, led by the legendary Major Shaitan Singh, is one of the most storied episodes of Indian war history.

”If any proof was still needed that the buffer zones negotiated by the Modi government are in territory previously controlled by India, it is provided by this most shameful concession,” he said.

”For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. Since May 2020, Chinese troops continue to deny Indian patrols access to the strategic Depsang Plains, Demchok and other areas in eastern Ladakh,” said the party general secretary.

He also debunked the purported Indian triumph in Doklam in 2017, and cited the mounting encroachment by China on Bhutanese land.

”Despite hollow claims of an Indian victory in Doklam in 2017, China has increased its stranglehold on Bhutanese territory in the past six years, increasing the threat to India’s Siliguri Corridor, also known as Chicken’s Neck,” said Ramesh.

”China understands that if the Prime Minister is allowed to claim PR successes, he will continue to cede ground to the Chinese salami-slicing tactics. And he will continue to lie to the nation proclaiming ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai,”’ the politician said.

It is time to tell the truth to the people of India, and to explain how and when the status quo ante will be restored in Ladakh," Ramesh added.