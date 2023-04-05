Modi Govt starts many welfare schemes for OBCs: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 4: Modi Government has started so many schemes for the Welfare of OBCs since 2014 like post scholarship, national fellowship, reservation in public sector units, reservation in Sainik Schools, Central Schools, Navodya Vidyalaya, OBC Vishkarma Yojna, special provision in New Education Policy, creamy layers increased from 6 lakhs to 8 lakhs, free vaccine, covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Venture Capital Schemes for OBC’s.

This was stated by BJP J&K UT president, Ravinder Raina while addressing a programme organized by party’s OBC Morcha, here at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar.

He also released poster of BJP OBC Morcha, national programme, Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyaan organised by Sunil Prajapati, president, J&K BJP OBC Morcha.

Kavinder Gupta (former Deputy Chief Minister) along with Anu Radha Charak (vice president BJP), R. S. Pathania (former MLA and spokesperson BJP), Vikas Chowdhary (State secretary BJP), Rash Pal Verma (national secretary BJP OBC Morcha), Brahamjyot Satti (Prabhari BJP OBC Morcha), Raj Kumar Tarkhan (general secretary BJP OBC Morcha), Suresh Salgotra (vice president, BJP OBC Morcha) and State office bearers, district Prabharis, district presidents, general secretaries, Mandal presidents were also present on the occasion.

Raina in his address said that 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act 2018 provides Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). It has the authority to examine complaints and welfare measures regarding socially and educationally backward classes. Appointment of G. D. Sharma Commission for inclusion of OBC Caste and Enhancement of OBC reservation was made by Modi Government, he added.

After Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, OBC’s and West Pakistan refugees granted all Constitutional rights, Raina said and added that construction work of OBC hostel building started at Kot Bhalwal Jammu.

Later Sunil Prajapati said BJP OBC Morcha will start their campaign of national programme Gaon Gaon Chalo, Ghar Ghar Chalo Abhiyaan from April 6 and will try to reach every household of OBC’s of Jammu Kashmir and Interact with them.