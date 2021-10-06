Modi Govt keen to develop infrastructure in rural areas: Sadhvi Niranjan

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Oct 6: Maintaining that holistic and sustainable development of the nation is hidden in the development of its rural habitations, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Consumers Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that present Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched various schemes with the aim to develop the rural economy in terms of infrastructure, creation of durable assets and generation of employment opportunities and creation of wages and self-employment.

The Minister, who is on a two-day visit to UT of J&K as a part of the Union Government’s Public Outreach Programme said this while addressing a meeting held at District Administrative Complex, Maitra, Ramban to e- inaugurate the projects executed under Rural Development sector.

Giving instructions to the district administration, the Minister directed to formulate a comprehensive proposal for construction of Panchayat Bhawan at Block level. She also directed the RDD to construct Panchayat Ghar in uncovered panchayats in convergence mode with panchayat development funds and MGNREGA with prescribed share. She directed the concerned to ensure 100 per cent Aadhar linkage with ration cards so that the beneficiaries can avail the benefit of all social as well as financial assistance schemes.

She also instructed the Director, Consumers Affairs, Civil Supplies and Public Distribution to take appropriate steps so that the distribution of ration among beneficiaries is ensured at their door-steps.

The Minister e-inaugurated various projects of public importance with an expenditure of Rs. 43.17 crore. The projects which the Minister e-inaugurated include 1st unit of 750 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at District Hospital, Ramban, 28-M span footbridge at Silar, Sher Bibi, Community hall at Ukhral, 08 Nos. teachers quarter at GHS Mangit, Zone Khari (SAMAGRA), Tatta Pani-Rai Mohalla link road, allied work of footbridge at Choor Path, Panchayat Gundi, PWD road to Naikpora via Ziarat Sharief, Chanpora, Panchayat Kaskoot, footbridge at Barnal Gandhri, and launching of footbridge at Arbal, Buzala, Panchayat Trigam Upper, Khunga – Kothi Jagir road stage-II, Admarg-Mahu road Stage-II, and Banihal-Dolegam road Stage-II.

The Minister also laid e-foundations of various assets which will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 21.83 crore. The projects of which the Minister laid e-foundations are DDC/BDC accommodation at Failti, Ramban, District Youth Centre at Chandrog, upgradation/extension of Chapnari- Guddar road, Kharikote-Sarachi road, Bhunidar- Rahun road via Khurihal Gohala Mushtaqpora and Phase- 1st Chunthan-Halla road.

Later, the Minister distributed LPG connections among beneficiaries under the Ujjwala Scheme. She handed over keys of vehicles to beneficiaries under the Mumkin Scheme. She also distributed cheques amongst construction workers under a scholarship scheme.

Earlier, various deputations and individuals met with the Minister at Banihal. The deputations included Chairperson DDC and BDCs, members of DDCs, BDCs, Youth Club, and Sarpanchs and they projected demands of public importance of their respective areas.