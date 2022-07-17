Modi Govt has proved its credentials: Koul

Ex- president Rajouri Bar joins BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 17: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir, organized a massive public rally at Panchayat Kot Dhera in district Rajouri.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul accompanied by party general secretary, Vibodh Gupta, Ex. Minister, Ch. Talib Hussain, district president, Rajinder Gupta, DDC members, Iqbal Malik and Qayoom Mir addressed the rally.

Ex. district president, Dinesh Sharma, SEM Subhash Sharma, Dr. Gharu Snehi State vice-president, SC Morcha, district vice-president, Asif Choudhary, district secretary, Kapil Saryal were also present on the occasion.

Large number of prominent personalities including Haq Nawaz Mirza along with his supporters (ex-president Bar Association Rajouri) also joined BJP on the occasion.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the rally said that the Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is a people’s Government which has proved its credentials by working for the people living in the remotest of areas and most neglected communities.

“PM Modi led Government has ensured that the benefits of those schemes meet their goal to uplift the masses going by the principles of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas,’” he said and also asked the party leaders to make extra effort in ensuring the mission to uplift every neglected section of society through these schemes.

“I heartily welcome these people to BJP fold and look forward to working with them to further expanding and strengthening the party” Koul said while welcoming the new entrants into the BJP family.

Vibodh Gupta welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and spoke on the achievements of Modi Government and particularly the schemes providing benefits to the people of Pahari belt.

Rajinder Gupta spoke on the various development and organizational programmes being conducted in the region by BJP.

New entrants expressed their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and ensured the party leadership that they will further the mission of BJP to empower the society and the nation.