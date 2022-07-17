AIVF holds convention, constitutes J&K unit

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: All India Vaish Federation (AIVF) held a convention, here today during which Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Federation was constituted.

On the occasion, Dr Gopal M Mor National general secretary was the chief guest while Mayor Jammu Chander Mohan Gupta and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta were the special guests.

At the outset of the programme, Sham Lal Langer took oath as president of the Federation for J&K UT while Virendra Kumar Gupta and Atul Aggarwal took oath as general secretary and general secretary (organization), respectively. Rajiv Mahajan took oath as finance secretary of the Federation. Besides, other office bearers of the Federation of J&K took oath on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gopal Mor said that all the constituents of Vaish Samaj will have to come together and come under a single platform. Vaish Samaj is the backbone of Indian economy as the same play a pivotal role in economic growth and development of the country, he said, adding that unless the community is united, the Vaish Samaj will not get identity.

Dr Gopal emphasized on strengthening the unity in the community. He said that the Vaish community is divided into small components. The aim of forming the J&K unit was to bring the society on one platform so that the Vaish community could unite and fulfill their political and social interests.

Chander Mohan Gupta acknowledged the role and contribution of Vaish Samaj in the country. He also wished the newly formed J&K unit for their further role in strengthening the organization and working for the well being of the society.

Kavinder Gupta, in his address, asserted that the contribution of Vaish community in the development of the country is enormously meaningful and no one can undermine the role which the community played in steering India to new heights of peace and prosperity.