Modi Govt downgraded J&K, trying to damage interests of farmers: Patil

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Oct 10: Launching scathing attack on BJP for anti-farmers legislations besides its failure to prevent atrocities on women, newly appointed AICC In-charge J&K affairs, Rajni Patil (Ex-MP) today said that the Modi Government has done great injustice to historic Dogra State by downgrading and reducing it into the two Union Territories.

While addressing a farmers’ rally at Bahu Fort here, Patil strongly criticized Modi Government for its anti-farmers legislations. She said crores of farmers in the country are on agitation since long but BJP Government has turned Nelson’s eye towards their plight. She alleged that Modi Government believes in the politics of suppression. This Government was now trying to gag the voice of the farmers protesting for their rights on the roads and train tacks in the country.

Patil said farmers are up in arms against the Modi Govt’s new legislations, which are against the overall economic interests of the farmers in the country. Instead of fulfilling the promise to double their income, the Modi Govt. has taken anti- farmer steps against the BJP promise of 50% MSP over production cost, contrary to Swaminathan Commission recommendations. This is highly retrograde step towards farmers and Congress party under leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is fully behind farmers who are agitating for their just cause, she maintained.

Lashing out at BJP Government at the Centre in dealing with the sensitive J&K issue in disbanding, dividing and downgrading the historical Dogra State into UT, the AICC leader said that Modi Government has caused much damage to the people of this State. All the promises made to the people of J&K by BJP leaders have proved just cruel joke. There was no peace on borders and moreover, the militancy has gained momentum.

She further said that the historical Dogra state has been unilaterally and unconstitutionally disbanded and downgraded into UT against the honour, rights and sentiments of the people, who seek restoration of statehood at the earliest with safeguards for land and jobs. She said that BJP Government must fulfill its promise of restoration of Statehood to J&K and maintaining dignity and honour of its people.

Patil said UTs have become states in the country but for the first time a full-fledged State has been downgraded into UT in the history of India, which is not only unfortunate but injustice. The Congress party would fight for the genuine rights of the people in Jammu and Kashmir who have underwent numerous sufferings during the past four years especially post August 05, 2019, she added.

AICC leader said youth and students are deprived of the jobs and 4G services, peoples liberties curtailed in many ways and even during the COVID-19 situation the facilities of oxygen are not adequately available under BJP regime, which reflects its failure and neglect of the people here. She said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have great concern and interest in the people of J&K.

While referring to the Hathras rape and murder case, AICC leader alleged that Modi Government has failed to prevent atrocities on women. She alleged that now UP Government was trying to cover up its failure and diverting public attention by giving twist to the case.

AICC leader said that she has sought the blessings of Bawe Wali Mata and prayed for the well being of all people especially during the COVID-19 and would strive to interact and work with the people for the resolving their hardships, who have undergone numerous sufferings of prolonged militancy while expressing serious concern over the recent spurt in the killings of political workers and representatives of PRIs.

Rajni Patil, who was accompanied by AICC secretary and former Himachal Minister, Sudhir Sharma, arrived here today on her maiden five-day visit after having been assigned the important charge of the party in the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir.

PCC chief GA Mir while welcoming Patil said that she has a vast experience of public life and organization while expressing gratitude to the Congress high command for assigning experienced people to guide them like Ambika Soni in the past.

Mir referred to challenges before Congress during past more than six years, when Congress was out of power at the Centre or here. He also referred to its functioning as a coalition partner led by the regional parties like PDP or NC and recalled the short stint of party when Ghulam Nabi Azad was the Chief Minister and J&K witnessed excellent development.

He said that Congress fulfilled several promises in coalition also with the full support of the Centre but probably Congress workers felt ignored and were annoyed with us which became one of the cause of our defeat in 2014 election. He appreciated the dedication of the cadre and said that Congress is still a strong force in Jammu and Kashmir, as the people have realized the hollowness of the slogans of the BJP and the people especially the youth and students have been deprived of jobs and basic rights.

PCC vice president Raman Bhalla lashed out at BJP for its utter failure to respect the mandate of the people of Jammu. He said the people are feeling marginalized and neglected in every sphere. BJP leaders stand exposed for their lust of power and not respecting the mandate and for their hollow slogans and the utter failures of the BJP on all fronts. He appreciated the commitment of Congress cadres for facing the tough challenges during all these years including the vindictive attitude of the BJP Government. Bhalla said the people are turning against the policies and programs of the BJP and it is time to gear up to fight for the genuine rights of the people, who have been deprived of their basic identity in J&K.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Mula Ram, Kanta Bhan, Balwan Singh, Th Balbir Singh, Majid Wani, Ravinder Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney, Neeraj Kundan-(National President NSUI), Indu Pawar, Udhey Bhanu Chib, Rajesh Sadotra, Shiv Dev Singh, Ashok Sharma, Haider Sheikh, Ch Gharu Ram, Shah Mohd Choudhary, Hari Singh Chib, Sahbir Khan, Ch. Abdul Gani, Farooq Katoch, Sheikh Mujeeb, Sain Rasheed, Vinod Sharma, KK Pangotra, VK Maggoo, Suresh Dogra, Shiv Kumar Sharma and others .

Meanwhile, JKPCC led by Rajni Patil forwarded a memorandum to the President of India through Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, projecting burning public issues.