4 die of COVID in Kashmir, 400 test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: Kashmir reported 400 Coronavirus cases in Kashmir taking the number of COVID positives in Jammu and Kashmir to 83064 and four COVID-19 patients died in Kashmir today taking the death toll in J&K to 1315.

Srinagar reported 173 cases, Budgam 50, Baramulla 36, Pulwama 20, Kupwara 44, Anantnag 22, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 35, Kulgam 5 and Shopian 4.

Srinagar has 16504 positive cases with 1787 active, 14402 recovered, 315 deaths; Baramulla has 4847 positive cases with 1467 active, 3252 recovered, 128 deaths; Pulwama reported 4212 positive cases with 302 active cases, 3838 recovered, 72 deaths; Kulgam has 2329 positive cases with 84 active, 2202 recoveries, 43 deaths; Shopian has 2089 positive cases with 113 active, 1944 recovered, 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3756 positive cases with 343 active, 3344 recovered, 69 deaths; Budgam has 5350 positive cases with 733 active and 4528 recovered, 89 deaths; Kupwara has 3885 positive cases with 627 active, 3188 recovered, 70 deaths; Bandipora has 3674 positive cases with 352 active, 3281 recovered, 41 deaths and Ganderbal has 3135 positive cases with 276 positive cases, 2829 recoveries and 30 deaths.

Out of 83064 positive cases, 10796 are active, 70955 have recovered and 1313 died; 424 in Jammu division and 889 in Kashmir division.

So far 1818753 test were conducted and 1735689 tested negative and 83064 tested positive.

Moreover, 467 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals from Kashmir.

And four COVID-19 patients died in Kashmir today taking the death toll in J&K to 1315. Three of them belonged to Srinagar and one Baramulla.

Among others who died include a 65-yerar-old man from Kani Kadal area of Srinagar, an elderly from Zakura Srinagar, an 87-year-old man from Gojwara Srinagar and a 65-year-old woman from Boniyar Baramulla.

These patients were admitted to various hospitals in Kashmir and died today. They were suffering from COVID pneumonia.

With these deaths the death toll due to COVID in J&K has gone to 1315 including 889 deaths in Kashmir.