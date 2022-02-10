Modi Govt deserves all credit for approving Women Commission: Priya

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 10: The constitution of Women Commission in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, besides, safeguarding the interests of women will also empower them, said Priya Sethi, former Minister and Headquarter incharge J&K BJP today.

Priya Sethi accompanied by J&K BJP spokesperson, Rajni Sethi, its Mahila Morcha president, Sanjita Dogra and Mahila Morcha general secretaries, Neha Mahajan and Urvashi Gupta was addressing a press conference here said the Women Commission can change the fate of women in the UT.

She expressed her utmost pleasure over the approval of Women Commission in the UT of J&K and complimented the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha as well as Union Home Ministry, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani for the same.

Priya Sethi said approval of Women Commission will ensure proper legal and other remedial aids to such women who face atrocities while referring towards recent acid incident of Srinagar. The Commission will ensure that such incidences should not be repeated in future.

Priya said that the previous Governments never showed interest in the empowerment of women, but Narendra Modi Government, did a great service to women folk of this border belt by granting approval to Women Commission.

She added that recently PM Modi has said that Women Commissions should also work to promote and recognise women entrepreneurs.

The role of women is continuously expanding in a changing India, and Women Commissions have to widen their scope further to help the country embark in a new and important direction, Prime Minister, has said, she added.

Priya, said that the newly approved Women Commission will have the powers to investigate and examine the matters related to protections provided to women under the Constitution and the other laws as well as other issues related to the protection of women’s rights.

She said that the Commission will help improve the condition of women in the Union Territory. She said that the Commission can review the existing provisions of the Constitution and other laws affecting women and recommend the amendments for remedial legislative measures to meet any shortfall in the legislation.

Priya further added that the Commission will ensure the safety to the women in any case of discrimination and atrocities.