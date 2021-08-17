Modi Govt contemplating CET to streamline recruitment process in country: Dr Jitendra

‘IIIM, other institutes pride of Jammu’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Aug 17: To streamline the recruitment process, the Narendra Modi Government is contemplating Common Eligibility Test (CET) all over the country which will be valid for three years.

This was stated by Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh at an interaction with aromatic crop-growing farmers conducted under CSIR-Aroma Mission Phase-II at CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine here today.

The Union Minister said that the process was to be started by September this year but due to COVID pandemic it has been delayed. He added that the CET will be held all over the country in a single day and the centers for holding the tests will be at all the district headquarters of the country. This would save the time of the candidates as well as provide them opportunity in taking part in the CET and there would be no threat of clashing the examinations of different departments.

Earlier candidates were facing problems due to clashing of the examinations, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that this is the second revolutionary decision of Modi Government for the youth of the country after abolishing the interviews for the class third and class fourth posts so that the eligible candidates don’t face humiliation during the interviews.

The Minister said that earlier the candidates getting 100 percent marks in written tests were dropped in interviews by giving preference to those candidates getting five percent marks. This was a great injustice with the promising and brilliant youth of this country which was done away with by Modi Government so that the deserving person can get his due.

He regretted that the erstwhile J&K State Government had also delayed the process for abolition of interviews but soon after the Governor’s rule was imposed, this decision was also implemented in the erstwhile State of J&K.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while taking a strong dig at the opponents who are oft repeatedly saying that nothing happened after the August 5, 2019 said they are suffering from myopia as the overall development which took place in J&K over the years is not visible to them. “There are 29 States and five Union Territories in the country and due to COVID, the developmental projects were delayed all over the country including J&K”, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the Government has made huge investment in Health Sector and Food Industry and before reaching to any conclusion all factors needed to be counted. But it is unfortunate that the past hangover is still there, he added.

The Union Minister strongly ruled out that there is any discrimination with any region of J&K UT under the Narendra Modi regime. He said the projects in Jammu region have picked up while they got delayed in Kashmir due to prevailing conditions there, though they were simultaneously sanctioned for the two regions of the UT. In this regard he made the reference of Biotech Park of Kathua and AIIMS, Jammu. He said while Biotech Park of Kathua is going to be completed soon while in Kashmir the work has not been even started. Same is the case with AIIMS Kashmir as Jammu AIIMS is going to start second batch of MBBS this year while the AIIMS Kashmir has not even started first batch yet, he added.

He said equitable development of both the regions of J&K has taken place under BJP led Government at Centre and this was also stated by PM during the Independence Day speech at Red Fort.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that for the first time under Modi, the Space Technology Institute has been established in Central University of Jammu (CUJ) and earlier it used to be only in South.

Dr Jitendra Singh terming the IIIM, Jammu as pride of Jammu paid glowing tributes to its founder Director, Sir R N Chopra. He said the research on Mint tablet which is commonly available in market was held in this institute many years back. He said besides, IIM, AIIMS, Jammu, SKUAST, Biotech Park, IIT, High Altitude Medicinal Plants Research Institute, Bhaderwah and other institutions are in real sense the pride of Jammu. He asked those who are parroting pride of Jammu at every now and then should try to understand in real sense that what is actually the pride of Jammu.

Dr Jitendra Singh, while lauding the role of progressive farmers and young entrepreneurs from J&K urged the officers present in the function to provide every sort of help and assistance to them as these people have become role model for others especially for the youth who are hankering after petty Government jobs. He said start ups are more lucrative.

Reiterating the Modi Government’s commitment to double the farmers’ income, Dr Jitendra Singh said that instead of 2022 “we would achieve target before that in case there is no Third Wave of COVID.”

On the occasion, the Union Minister and Principal Secretary Agriculture Navin Choudhary interacted with young farmers and entrepreneurs who included Bharat Bushan from Khelani Doda, Touqeer Bhagwan from Doda, Sandeep Razdan from Jammu and Gyan Chand of Basohli who shared their experience that how after cultivating the medicinal plants like Lavender, Lemon Grass and other medicinal plants they have not only doubled their income but increased it to four to six folds.

Dr Jitendra Singh flagged off two trucks of Lemon grass to Kathua and Udhampur districts to be supplied for farmers of two districts for cultivation in their fields by Agriculture Department along with Navin Choudhary and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Dr Raghav Langer who was also present in the programme.

Earlier in his address, Dr. D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, welcomed the guests and briefly introduced CSIR-Aroma Mission and other research activities of CSIR-IIIM Jammu. He said that the CSIR-IIIM would ensure the progress of farmers and entrepreneurs through scientific and technological interventions. He said the CSIR-IIIM is reaching out to the farmers in close collaboration with the UT administration and the local agricultural universities.

Dr. Sumeet Gairola, Nodal Scientist, CSIR-Aroma Mission, gave a presentation on the introduction, achievements, and future of the CSIR-Aroma Mission. He explained how the CSIR-Aroma Mission is transforming the lives of farmers in Doda through Lavender cultivation. He also informed that the success of Lavender cultivation in Doda under CSIR-Aroma Mission is now being popularly referred to as the “Purple revolution in Jammu.”

Prof J P Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKAUST, Jammu, emphasized that the Government is now focusing on increasing productivity and value addition. Navin Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to Government of J&K, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, detailed the schemes of the Agriculture Department and urged the farmers to take full advantage of the schemes.

Dr Dhiraj Vyas, Principal Scientist and Head Plant Sciences presented the vote of thanks while Aditi conducted the proceedings. The programme was attended by more than 100 farmers and entrepreneurs engaged in the Aroma industry from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Several senior scientists and HODs of CSIR-IIIM, including D.M. Mondhe, Abdul Rahim, Zabeer Ahmed, G.D Singh, Asha Chaubey, Scientists of the Plant Sciences & Agrotechnology Division, were also present.

Director Agriculture Jammu, other officers and BJP Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria were also present on the occasion.