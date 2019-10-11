Modi dared to scrap Articles 370 & 35A of Constitution: Shah

BULDHANA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dared to scrap Articles 370 & 35A of Constitution, which were big hurdles in Jammu & Kashmir’s integration with rest of the country said Shah.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance works for the country and NCP-Congress combine for their respective families, says BJP chief Amit Shah at poll rally in Maharashtra’s Buldhana.

Congress-NCP voted against scrapping of Article 370 related to J&K in Parliament; for BJP, the country’s security more important than vote-bank politics, says Shah. Opposition asks what is Article 370’s relation with Maharashtra elections the entire country wants Kashmir to be an integral part of India, says Shah at poll rally. (agencies)