Moderate rain, snowfall in J&K, weather to improve Monday onwards

Srinagar, Jan 23: Moderate to heavy rain and snow lashed J&K on Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast improvement in weather from Monday onwards.

“Moderate to heavy rain/snow occurred in J&K on Sunday. The system is likely to persist till today evening after which there would be improvement. From tomorrow onwards there is no likelihood of heavy rain or snow till the month end”, an official of the IMD said.

Fresh snowfall occurred at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and the Pir Panjal Mountain range in the Valley while in the Jammu region, the Trikuta Hills where Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is situated, and the Patnitop tourist resort also witnessed fresh snowfall.

Srinagar had 0.4, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had minus 10.8, Leh minus 5.6 and Kargil minus 8.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.7, Katra 6.2, Batote minus 1.3, Banihal zero and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)