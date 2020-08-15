Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir due to security reasons

Srinagar : Mobile internet services of all cellular companies were suspended for security reasons on the occasion of 74th Independence Day being celebrated across the country on Saturday.

However, broadband and fixed-line internet were working normally in the valley, where two policemen were killed and another was injured in a militant attack in this summer capital on Friday.

Official sources said that mobile internet of all cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), were suspended as a precautionary measure since Saturday morning in the valley. “The services are likely to be restored later in the afternoon after ID celebrations are held in the district and tehsil headquarters in the valley, including Srinagar, where the main function is being held at S K Cricket Stadium,” they added.

But, the suspension of mobile internet service has badly affected journalists, working in the field, as they are unable to file stories from the spot.

In the past, authorities used to suspend cellular service as well on this day in the valley, where militants used mobile phones to detonate Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs).