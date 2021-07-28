Mission Youth rolls out scheme for Competitive Examinations’ coaching

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir, has launched scheme to support coaching of students for various competitive examinations including Civil Services Examination.

The scheme, announced by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recently, will benefit 3000 meritorious and competitive students for coaching facilities, educational support and other requirements.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal informed that the draft guidelines proposed by Mission Youth have been approved by the Finance Department and the scheme is now being formally launched. This will cover various competitive examinations being conducted by Union Public Service Commission, J&K Public Service Commission, Service Selection Board, Staff Selection Commission and various other recruitment authorities.

Dr Shahid added that notification is being issued for empanelment of coaching institutes of national repute and outstanding local institutes having proven track record and required facilities as well as infrastructure for best coaching facilities to be offered to students.

The desirous students will have to register on the designated portal and selection will be made through an elaborate screening process or qualifying test based on the pattern of competitive examinations and prescribed syllabus. The selection will be done on quarterly basis to ensure that all examinations are covered and students appearing for next year are provided required support.

The eligibility criteria for students would be that the candidates must be domicile of Jammu and Kashmir, family income not exceeding Rs 8.00 lakh and having secured requisite percentage of marks in the qualifying examination prescribed for applying in a particular competitive examination or recruitment. In order to ensure gender balance and focus on girl child education as well as providing platform to women students a total of 30% seats are reserved for girl students/ candidates. Besides, ten percent additional weightage shall be given to the candidates who have already qualified preliminary level of a particular examination.

The scheme will cover tuition expenses of coaching and the students selected through screening process shall be eligible to choose the institution of their choice from the list of empaneled coaching institutions of repute.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission has initiated the process for much required “Youth Aspiration Survey” and “Skill Gap Survey” which will enable the Government and stakeholder departments and organizations to re-orient the skill initiatives as per youth aspirations and market requirements.

In order to provide impetus to the efforts of the UT Government in providing skilling opportunities to the youth, J&K Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) has started the process of empanelment of reputed consultancy organization to formulate Skill Policy for J&K. The process shall include conducting job market and skill gap survey, youth aspirational survey which will lead to the development of the UT level Skill Policy.