Mission Youth Initiatives

Education, awareness and employment are antidotes for any unrest anywhere in the world. Jammu and Kashmir is lucky enough to be bestowed with almost 70% youth below the age of thirty five. Simultaneously in the absence of substantial private sector in J&K, youth is always running after government jobs which is almost standstill due to one or other reason. Keeping all these things in mind role of Mission Youth is of utmost important for Jammu and Kashmir. Various programmes have been undertaken to evolve youth centric schemes to create infrastructure for their socio- economic development. Mission Youth in Jammu and Kashmir has been trying to satiate the aspirations of youth by providing them every possible help, guidance and finances to tap their potential fully. Process is simple with well planned interventions for livelihood generation, education oriented skill development, providing finances, proper counseling for best options and sports/recreation for overall development of youth as ambassadors of innovation and peace. Jammu and Kashmir has additional problem of terrorism and demography. Youth has to be listened to, full support to understand their ideas to develop their abilities for self employment. Idea is simple to somehow make youth involved in policy making. With District Youth Centre in all twenty districts operational to have constructive engagement, providing them profession counseling and assistance. Unique database of youth under Youth Data Portal Mission Youth is used in empowering them to achieve their holistic growth. A scholarship of one lakh under Super 75 and assistance in coaching for UPSC, JKPSC, NEET, JEE under PARVAAZ Scheme and now even 10% of seat reserved for children of battle casualty soldiers. MUMKIN is another scheme which has been very well received as 3651 vehicles were provided to youth for self-employment against the target of 2022 vehicles with 10% rebate by vehicle dealer, 10% subsidy by Government and rest of the amount is financed by Bank, practically youth has to pay nothing on their own to get vehicle of their choice. Under TEJASWANI scheme 2443 girls got assistance to the tune of up to five lakhs for setting up self employment venture as per their skill and local requirement.

Practically there is something for everyone to avail, factually GoI and LG administration are focusing on overall engagement of youth at every level. But this is also true the payment of crores of outsourced institutions running Skill Development Programs have not been released for years now for one or another reasons better known to Mission Youth. All over India its fourth year of skill development but we are stuck to second batch only. Issues have to be sorted out as early as possible, it’s question of future of youth after all.