Aries : A plain Jane day. Work goes on as usual, and there is progress. But as Ganesha says, it’s an ordinary day. Hum, whistle, doodle, and sip your green tea. While day dreaming, start planning your dream home. After all, that’s where the first plan takes shape.

Taurus : Luck is a four-leaf clover in your pocket. You might get the long desired success in education related matters today — a favourable result of a competitive examination, maybe. You will proudly smile at your power of resilience and sense of proportion, says Ganesha.

Gemini : You will be afforded full co-operation by your relatives and friends. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilising your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives. You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of any decision you make today, says Ganesha.

Cancer : Your speech will today explode your thoughts. You will ponder over new deals and decide to act only after much thought. Ganesha feels that you met with success in your ambition to achieve a breakthrough.

Leo : You will feel a little uneasy today. You will feel that nothing is going right. You will try to organise yourself and concentrate your scattered energies today. This phase of uncertainity will be gone in a few days, assures Ganesha.

Virgo : A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity, says Ganesha. Clam up like those oysters and discover the peal within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it, says Ganesha.

Libra : Ganesha has a feeling that today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant. Touché!

Scorpio : If you have recently started a joint business venture, today you may take your first step towards sealing a profitable deal. However, you should buy some time before signing any contract today; also, be cautious that you do not get the short end of the stick. The best thing is to go through the finer prints of the deal in order to avoid any misgivings in the future, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius : You wake up with a smile today. According to Ganesha, you have a knack of solving problems, which you may use it to the optimum. Be cautious of people around you, as their envious nature may affect your work. Ignore them and keep the optimism alive.

Capricorn : Singles, you may meet the one of your dreams today and plan about a future together. You will feel and enjoy the exciting feeling of meeting your life partner and letting your heart open in front of somebody, says Ganesha. All of this will not be one sided. Your sweetheart will also shower love and affection upon you unconditionally.

Aquarius : Listen to your inner voice, follow what your heart says and you will not need anyone else guiding you on your path. At work, you will have a smooth sailing today, as superiors will be supportive of your actions and decisions. Go on a romantic date in the evening, and mark a perfect ending to the day, feels Ganesha.

Pisces : If you are the leader of a project or a team, then today is your day. Your enthusiasm and creativity will give a sense of purpose and direction to your colleagues. You are more concerned about the means rather than the ends. Today is a good day to progress on the work-front. While no remarkable events are likely to occur in your personal life, your family will expect you to pay attention to their needs, says Ganesha.