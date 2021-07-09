Mission Youth conducts conference to finalize youth-centric projects under UCI

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Mission Youth conducted a conference of nodal officers from all universities of Jammu and Kashmir for finalizing youth-centric projects under the Universities Collaboration Initiative (UCI)– a flagship programme approved recently by Union Territory Government to provide support to youth for education, research, innovation, sports, employment and other sectors.

CEO Mission Youth and Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, while addressing the participants, gave an overview of the Universities Collaboration Initiative, apart from sharing feedback on several proposals received from universities. He informed that projects under Universities Collaboration Initiative will be considered and approved on a monthly basis to provide timely support to students and research scholars.

Vice-Chancellor (VC), Cluster University Jammu (CUJ), Prof Ashok Aima underlined the importance of joint research initiatives, youth engagement and skill development programmes apart from sharing best practices between universities with a focus on youth empowerment and building their capabilities.

Dr Geer M Ishaq, Director Kashmir University presented the action plan of the University under Mission Youth which includes Centre for Career Planning and Counselling, 15 research and publication projects, organizing seminars and conferences, sports competitions, green campus initiative, internship and fellowships in different sectors.

Dr Abdul Shah highlighted various programmes for youth particularly in innovation, student exchange programmes, sports, and fellowships while Dr Jaya Bhasin and Dr Shahid Mushtaq from Central University Jammu briefed the committee about several projects proposed under Mission Youth which include setting up of a Language Academy, residential coaching programme, skill development programmes, sports leagues and infrastructure and individual student support programme.

Earlier, detailed presentations were made by the nodal officers for various youth centric proposals including eco-technological solutions, coaching programme for competitive examinations, seminars and workshops, etc.

Tabish Saleem, OSD Mission Youth conducted the proceedings. He briefed the university nodal officers about various thematic areas, planning process, selection of projects and funding pattern apart from broad contours of the scheme.