Mir richest candidate in South Kashmir, ex-JeI member poorest

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 27: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has declared a net worth of nearly Rs 16 crore, making him one of the wealthiest candidates in Kashmir who have filed nomination papers so far and an ex Jamaat-e-Islami member is the poorest.

Former Member of Parliament and NC’s senior leader, Hasnain Masoodi follows, with assets totaling over Rs 7 crore-nearly a crore less than what he declared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Mir had declared assets worth Rs 13 crore, while Masoodi’s assets were valued at over Rs 8 crore.

According to the latest nomination papers filed for the upcoming Assembly polls, Mir’s immovable assets are now valued at over Rs 15 crore, some of which are inherited.

He has Rs 89 lakh worth of movable assets and a liability of Rs 59 lakh in the form of a bank loan. His wife, a housewife, owns assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Hasnain Masoodi’s affidavit shows a significant decrease in his movable assets, from over Rs 88 lakh in 2019 to over Rs 13 lakh currently, while his immovable assets have increased from Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore over the past five years. His wife, a retired school teacher, has declared assets worth Rs 1.75 crore.

PDP’s Sartaj Madni, in his affidavit, revealed that he had Rs 30,000 in cash in 2014, an amount that has remained unchanged in 2024.

His movable assets are now valued at Rs 2.62 lakh, while his immovable assets have risen to Rs 3.44 crore. His wife’s movable assets have doubled from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 46 lakh. Madni’s liabilities have decreased from Rs 11 lakh in 2014 to Rs 5 lakh in 2024.

NC’s Sakeena Itoo, contesting from D.H. Pora, has declared assets worth over Rs 2.20 crore, which include over Rs 1 crore in movable property and Rs 1.20 crore in self-acquired immovable property.

She also reported an increase in her gold holdings, now at 900 grams, up from 800 grams in 2014. In the last Assembly elections, she declared assets worth Rs 99 lakh with a liability of Rs 1.80 lakh.

CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami reported the least wealth accumulation, with his net worth decreasing compared to 2014.

His assets, valued at Rs 1.22 crore in 2014, have now reduced to nearly Rs 1 crore, including Rs 92 lakh in inherited immovable assets and over Rs 8 lakh in movable assets.

PDP’s Mehboob Beigh has seen a nearly threefold increase in movable assets, from Rs 22 lakh in 2014, when he was with NC, to Rs 80 lakh in 2024. His immovable assets have surged from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 5.35 crore.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, also filed her nomination papers from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency.

Iltija, who holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Warwick, UK, as per her affidavit, has a net worth of Rs 28 lakh, including Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewelry worth Rs 25 lakh.

PDP’s Waheed ur Rehman Para, who also contested previous Lok Sabha elections, holds assets worth Rs 2.60 crore, according to his affidavit. These include Rs 11 lakh in movable assets and over Rs 2.58 crore in immovable assets.

Ex-JeI member, 47-year-old Talat Majid Alaie is the poorest candidate in the list of candidates who have filed nominations papers from South Kashmir. He filed his nomination papers for the Assembly elections from Pulwama. According to the affidavit submitted, Talat has only Rs 20,000 in cash and a car, which he purchased for Rs 6.7 lakh. Additionally, he has reported liabilities amounting to over Rs 7 lakh for the car loan as well as a personal loan, indicating a negative net worth.