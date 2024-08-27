Cong-NC alliance will have no bearing on BJP: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Union Minister, with independent charge of Science & Technology and Earth Science, Dr Jitendra Singh today made it clear that NC-Congress pre-poll alliance for upcoming Assembly elections in J&K will not affect poll prospectus of his party and exuded confidence of the BJP forming the next Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow The Daily Excelsior Channel On WhatsApp

Dr Jitendra Singh while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held in Doda town in connection with filing of nomination papers for two Assembly segments of Doda by party candidates Shakti Raj Parihar and Gajay Singh Rana for the Doda-West and Doda Assembly constituencies, respectively expressed confidence of his party forming the next Government in the UT.

He said this is not for the first time that an alliance between the Congress and National Conference has happened and it will have no bearing on the prospects of the BJP.

“Coalitions have been there earlier as well with a different name but despite that BJP had won from here, so it (coming together of NC and Congress) will have no impact on us…We will win easily and emerge successful in forming the Government with majority without any trouble,” said Dr Jitendra Singh who represents Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat in the Parliament.

He said the BJP is a cadre-based party and always ready for any election whether it is Lok Sabha, Assembly or local bodies.

“We fight together to make the Lotus (party’s symbol) bloom,” added Dr Jitendra Singh.

Asked about the manifesto of the National Conference (NC) promising restoration of Article 370, he said this question should be asked to the Congress which has aligned with the party to know their stand on this.

“The Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had made our stand clear in 1952 by opposing Article 370. Congress needs to be asked where they stand on the issue,” he said, adding the Congress-NC coalition is full of contradictions and will get exposed before people in the coming days.

The Minister said the Congress should be thankful to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and allowing their leaders to move freely around and have dinner and ice-cream in Srinagar.

“We have freed the Congress which is evident from the fact that their top leaders are enjoying ice-cream and dinner in Lal Chowk. The atmosphere of normalcy is restored by Modi, facilitating their leader Rahul Gandhi to roam around Lal Chowk and Residency Road and dine at a restaurant,” he said.

During their rule at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said they were not having courage to come out of their security cover.

They should thank Modi for bringing a change in the security situation and should cooperate fully with his Government to work for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

On the possibility of restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly elections, the Minister said when Prime Minister, Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had already assured people about it, there is nothing to add on the subject.

Addressing the election rally, Dr Jitendra Singh described the Doda as the region always known for its traditional composite culture and communal harmony. He said the Congress and National Conference (NC) had committed the sin of dividing communities for vote while BJP led by Narendra Modi carried everybody along.

They played divisive politics to garner votes, said Dr Jitendra Singh, whereas BJP gave due to all, taking everybody along, without discriminating on the basis of caste, community, religion and vote bank politics.

Saying that Doda is known for composite culture, with all communities living together in harmony, Dr Singh slammed Congress for creating division in the society in pursuit of its narrow vote bank politics.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, when BJP is elected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K, its Government will continue the development journey undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Union Territory. He said the BJP’s sole agenda is equitable and fast-paced development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir. “Only BJP can ensure all-round development of J&K’, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or region”, he stated.

The Minister lashed out at the Opposition, saying they have been pursuing the politics of division, and they don’t have any concrete policies for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, this election will be a fight between the development agenda of BJP and vote bank politics of the Opposition. “These parties have been promoting nepotism and corruption, whereas BJP gave a transparent and merit-based governance”, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of electing capable leaders who can effectively represent the region’s interests. He highlighted the BJP’s commitment to promoting development, growth, and inclusivity in Jammu and Kashmir. “The people of Doda have consistently shown faith in the BJP’s vision for a prosperous and united India,” Dr. Singh said.