Minor Reshuffle In Police Administration, 11 DySPs Transferred

JAMMU, Sept 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday ordered the transfer and postings of 11 Deputy Superintendent of Police with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Nisar Ahmad, SDPO Banihal, has been transferred as DYSP DAR Srinagar.

Owais Ahmad Wani has been transferred to CIO Kulgam and will relieve SDPO Pampore from his additional charge.

Mehraj U Din Raina, who previously served as DySp Traffic Ganderbal/Bandipora, is transferred to CIO Shopian.

Satish Kumar will take charge as SDPO Handwara.

Imtiyaz Ahmad will be taking over as DYSP security Kashmir.

Ms Sleet Shah, previously SDPO Handwara, is posted as DySP Hqs Srinagar.

Ajay Jamwal, previously DYSPIR-12th Bn, is posted as SDPO Banihal while Sumit Kumar Sharma is posted as SDPO Kothibagh.

Khurshid Ahmad is posted as DYSP IR-4th Bn. Nazir Ahmad Teli, previously DYSP JKAP- 3rd Bn (Security), is posted as DYSP DAR Ganderbal.

Masoof Ahmad, previously CIO Shopian, is now posted as AC HG Udhampur.