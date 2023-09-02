Asia Cup 2023: India Vs Pakistan | Ishan Kishan And Hardik Pandya Steady Indian Innings

Pallekele, Sept 2: India are 168 for 4 at the end of 33 overs. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya steadied the Indian innings after the dismissal of Shubhman Gill.

India elected to bat first after winning the toss and made a sedate start during the Asia Cup 2023 One-Day International match against Pakistan in Pallekele on September 2.

Rain stopped the play briefly when India’s score was 15 for no loss.

India lost three wickets quickly as the match resumed after the rain. Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf struck telling blows by removing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

India and Pakistan are playing against each other after a gap of nearly four years. This is the 14th encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said the team has brought back Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah and added that the team is playing with two spinners of Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

In a surprise move, India had decided to go with Shardul Thakur instead of Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan is playing with an unchanged XI which they won against Nepal.

The teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. (Agencies)