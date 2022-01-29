Minnie Mouse ditches dress for pantsuit

Los Angeles, Jan 29: World famous Minnie Mouse would soon be seen in a smart blue pantsuit instead of her tradition red polka dot dress. However, she will keep her iconic bow.

The new look, designed by Stella McCartney, has been chosen to celebrate 30 years of Disneyland’s Paris resort.

However, the change is only temporary.

According to BBC, Minnie will debut the blue tuxedo in Disney’s Paris entertainment resort from March 2022, where she will wear it in time for Women’s History Month.

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” McCartney said.

The new look has brought mixed reactions among her fans.

While some have welcomed Minnie’s new attire, there have been several criticisms as well.

BBC quoted Conservative US commentator Candace Owens as saying that the makeover as an attempt to make Minnie Mouse “more masculine”, accusing those behind it of trying to “destroy fabrics of our society” in a Fox News interview.

Meanwhile, some of Minnie’s fans have pointed out that this isn’t the first time she has worn trousers.

In 2019, the cartoon made her debut as “Captain Minnie” on board a Disney Cruise Line, sporting a white pair of sailor trousers, BBC reported.

Minnie Mouse was first introduced to the comic book readers about 100 years ago as the love interest of Mickey Mouse. In 1942, the Walt Disney revealed her name to be Minerva. (UNI)