JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction to the transfer of the Administrative Control of Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited from Industries and Commerce Department to Mining Department.
The order was issued following a decision by administrative council in a meeting held on 18 May.
Mining department gets admin control of J-K minerals limited
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction to the transfer of the Administrative Control of Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited from Industries and Commerce Department to Mining Department.