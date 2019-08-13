MIMC launches Ladakh Think Tank Forum

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 13: To think today for better future tomorrow, Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC) today launches Ladakh Think Tank Forum in MIMC Campus Devachan Choglamsar.

The Forum comprises of experts, politicians, scholars, religious leaders, media persons, retired officer and social activists.

MIMC created this Forum to formulate strategies and practical initiatives that will make Ladakh a positive role model in the fast-growing, modern world. The Forum will organize occasional meetings in Ladakh, Delhi and other areas of nation and international level by involving experts from different fields to prepare a road map for future Ladakh.

Mentioning about the purpose for launching the Forum, MIMC founder Director Bhikkhu Sanghasena said that in wake of recent UT announcement by the BJP led Union Government, lots of talk and debates are going on in various social media platform which create a panic among public and so MIMC has decided to create this Forum so that together all can build Ladakh physically strong, mentally brilliant, culturally rich, morally lofty, spiritually enlightening, socially congenial, materially prosperous, globally friendly, environmentally pure and clean and religiously harmoniously and peaceful.

MLC Chering Dorje said that with the announcement of UT, it was much needed platform to prepare a road map for future Ladakh by involving all stakeholders. He added that Ladakh needs to think about outsider investor as per local requirements. MLC also clarified that the Hill Council l can monitor only Government land and therefore all individual have to think about safety of their own land.

Ambassador P Stobdan said, “world has become very complex constantly evolving and we have to accept UT with lots of opportunities and challenges thus we must sharpen ourselves to move ahead in calculated manner.

Hill Council former Chief Executive Councillor Rigzin Spalbar said that it was the right time to prepare a vision for future Ladakh by inviting all stakeholders, including students and youth.

Ex-MLA Tsering Samphel said that more such round table discussions must be held by including all stakeholders to convey the message to Union Government.

Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam President Dr Abdul Qayoom said that Muslims community is willing to support the collective decision of all for the larger interest of people.

Scholar Thupstan Paldan, Nawang Tsering Shakspo, Ex-EC Mohd Shafi Lassu, Sonam Wangchuk Shakspo and Morup Namgyal also spoke on the occasion.