Military Commanders Told To Always Be Ready To Establish Peace In World, India: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Sep 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that keeping in mind the global conditions prevailing today, the military commanders have been told to always be ready to establish peace in the world and India so that peace is not disturbed anywhere.

Rajnath Singh’s statement came a day after the Joint Commanders Conference was held here.

Speaking to reporters in the Uttar Pradesh capital after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Lucknow on Friday, Singh said, “India is the only country in the world which has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. India is a worshipper of peace and will always remain so.

“Keeping in mind the global conditions prevailing today, the military commanders have been told to always be ready to establish peace in the world and India so that peace is not disturbed anywhere.”

On Thursday, Singh had called upon the top military brass to analyse the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as well as the current situation in Bangladesh to “predict” any future problems and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.

In an address at the maiden joint commanders conference here, he also said the armed forces need to be prepared for war in order to preserve peace and emphasised on “synergised, swift and proportionate response to provocations”, in comments that came amid the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The defence minister pitched for deeper analysis of the situation along India’s border with China and developments in the neighbouring countries, which are posing a challenge to peace and stability in the region.

The conference, with the theme ‘Sashakt aur Surakshit Bharat: Transforming the Armed Forces’, held extensive discussions on the contours of the government’s ambitious plans to roll out ‘Integrated Theatre Commands’.

In his remarks, Singh, in presence of the chiefs of the three services, stressed on evolving a joint military vision as part of preparation to confront future security challenges and urged the commanders to identify and include the right mix of traditional and modern military hardware in the arsenal.

On Friday, Singh offered prayers at the Khatu Shyam temple in Lucknow. During this, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, office bearers of the Lucknow Mahanagar’ unit of the BJP and MLAs were present, the Lucknow Mahanagar unit of the BJP said in a statement. (Agencies)