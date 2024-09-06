Congress, NC Intend Snatching Rights Of Daughters Of J&K: Dr Jitendra

HIRANAGAR, Sept 6 : Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given women the highest priority in every sphere of life and by abrogating Article 370 and 35A he ensured that the daughters of Jammu & Kashmir also be entitled to claim the land and property share of their parents which they were deprived of for almost seven decades under the garb of Article 370, it is unfortunate that Congress and National Conference (NC) intend snatching legitimate rights of the daughters of Jammu & Kashmir by denying them parental property rights through revival of Article 370 and 35A, according to which any daughter choosing to marry an individual who is not a citizen or State Subject of Jammu & Kashmir would be denied claim to the land and property rights of her parents.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Addressing a public rally to mark the filing of nomination papers by BJP Candidate Advocate Vijay Sharma, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in today’s age and time when India has assumed a global position in 21st Century, Congress and National Conference still seek to revert to male chauvinism of mediaeval era and deny equal rights to women in Jammu & Kashmir.

Cautioning the people of this mischievous design, Dr Jitendra Singh cited Prime Minister Modi who has not only rolled out a series of schemes like Ujjawala Yojna providing gas cylinders, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna providing pucca house in the name of housewife but who also took the bold step of ensuring 1/3rd reservation for women in Parliament.

Dr Jitendra Singh also cited the BJP Sankalp Patra for J&K Assembly which promises support of Rs 18000 for women.

In contrast to Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on women-led development contributing to the making of Viksisit Bharat, Dr Jitendra Singh lamented that the Congress and National Conference wish to create gender based division in the society. He said, BJP will never allow such disempowerment of the women of Jammu & Kashmir and the entire society will collectively rise against this design.

Over half a century, alleged Dr Jitendra Singh, Congress and National Conference sought to perpetuate their Party rule by creating division in the society in the name of religion, community and caste. Now that people have seen through this design, they have gone one step further trying to create divisions based on gender and that too at a time when Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly reminded the countrymen that for India to rise to world pedestal and to become third largest economy in next few years, contribution of each and every citizen is expected regardless of whether the individual is a men or women.

Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that Hirnaagar is a land of patriots and from here Prem Nath Dogra had initiated the movement of total integration of Jammu & Kashmir with India. It is also the land where Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Prem Nath Dogra gave a call for “Ek-Pradhan-Ek Vidhan-Ek Nishan”. The spirit of national integration was inspired from here. Later on, it took the form of a countrywide movement that was also a part of Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideology.

Therefore, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Hiranagar has a special responsibility and duty to keep the legacy of Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mookerjee alive. He said, victory from Hiranagar constituency is a foregone conclusion but we have to work to break all the previous records of victory so that it could be a lesson for the enemies of the nation.