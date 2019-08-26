Militants kill Gujjar, kidnap another

Normal life remains affected

SRINAGAR, Aug 26: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, suspected militants today abducted two members of the nomadic Gujjar community from a forested area in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said.

Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajouri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from ‘Dhok’, a temporary shelter, from the forested area of Tral in Pulwama district around 7.30 pm, a police spokesperson said.

He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway.

This is the first militant attack after the BJP-led NDA Government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the state into Union Territories on August 5.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 22nd consecutive day today as markets and schools were shut, but the movement of private vehicles in the city improved, officials said.

Restrictions were lifted in most areas of the Valley, but the deployment of security forces continued to maintain law and order, they said.

The communication blockade in Kashmir was eased to some extent as landline telephone services were restored in most places across the Valley in view of the improving situation, the officials added.

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

The mobile services and internet, including BSNL’s broadband and private leased-line internet, remained suspended since 5 August when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and reorganised the State into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the officials said the situation remained peaceful on Sunday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the Valley.

Markets across Kashmir remained shut for the 22nd consecutive day as shops and other business establishments were closed, while the public transport also was off the roads, the officials said.

They said the movement of private cars in the city and elsewhere in the valley increased.

Private educational institutions continued to remain closed while Government schools witnessed minimal attendance of the students, they added.

Meanwhile, police said, few stone pelting incidents have been reported yesterday in which two civilians including a woman were seriously injured. In all these incidents, cases under stringent sections of law were registered.

Two more civilians namely Ajay Kumar 16, son of Gopal Chand, resident of Udhampur and Mehmooda wife of Mohammd Yousuf Khan, resident of Kawdara Srinagar were injured. Ajay Kumar was injured in an incident at Galander, Kakapora Pulwama. He suffered injuries in his right eye and nose. While Mehmooda was hit by a stone in Hawal area of downtown Srinagar. She also suffered injuries in her right eye and nose. Both of them are under specialized treatment in Srinagar hospital.

Cases have been registered in PS Kakapora and PS Zadibal Srinagar respectively.

Police has taken stringent actions against the culprits involved in these heinous crimes and has also warned that whosoever will be involved in any stone pelting will be dealt with sternly under law.

Meanwhile, Militants went to a large apple orchard in village Wattoo, Shopian, threatened owner, unloaded apple consignment and directed that apple crop shouldnot be shipped. “First such incident ever. Attempt to disrupt apple economy and create resentment among public,” a Government spokesman tweeted.

Meanwhile, medicines worth around 32 crore have been supplied to Kashmir valley from July 20 to August 23.

The medicines include a wide range of drugs from all categories including antibiotics, anti-diabetic, proton pump inhibitors, anti-hypertensives, antacids, NSAIDs, anticancer drugs, cardiovascular drugs, anti-tuberculars, anti-depressants, psychotropics among other life saving drugs.

This was informed by Deputy Drugs Controller, Food and Drugs Administration, Jammu, after teams of Drug Control officers were deputed to depots, C&Fs and consignees of major pharmaceutical companies to collect the relevant data regarding supplies of medicines and pharmaceutical drug formulations made to pharma dealers and distributors across the Kashmir valley in the last one month.

He informed that special efforts are being made to ensure and facilitate timely supply of medicines which require specialised storage conditions to authorised stockists and stake holders in the Kashmir valley.

It is notable that a number of stockists and distributors based in Kashmir procure different categories of medicines as per their needs and requirements directly from manufacturers, super-stockists and distributors based outside J&K. The figure given above excludes that.

Moreover, the field functionaries of Drugs Control Organisation Kashmir and the Project Coordinator, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Yojana, have informed that all outlets of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi are fully operational at different locations in Srinagar and have sufficient stocks of all categories of drugs.

In addition to this, there are around 40 outlets operational under the PMJAY scheme in the Kashmir division catering to those in need.

The Department has said that it is in constant touch with heads of all health institutions of the valley to assess their availability and requirement of medicines. It said any instances of unavailability of medicines are dealt with on priority. (PTI)