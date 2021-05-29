Militants kill 2 civilians in Bijbehara

Arms recovered from Tangdhar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 29: Two persons including a 20-year-old youth were killed by militants in Jablipora area of Anantnag district this evening while an attempt by militants to smuggle arms and ammunition in Kupwara district of North Kashmir was foiled.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told Excelsior that two civilians were injured after they were fired upon by the suspected militants in Jablipora area.

He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they succumbed to their injuries. He identified the deceased as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Dental Technician by profession and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray 20, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, a student.

The area has been cordoned off and massive searches are going on.

Police today foiled an attempt by militants to smuggle three AK-47 weapons, four pistols besides other ammunition in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

The IGP said that police and Army launched a joint operation at Jabdi Tangdhar area along the LoC in Kupwara after intelligence inputs about smuggling of weapons.

“Three AK-47 rifles along with six magazines and four pistols and 9 magazines were recovered from the area during searches”, he said.

And two days after her 19-year-old daughter was killed, a 49-year-old woman succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar this morning.

The mother and the daughter had suffered grievous wounds when a dead shell went off while they were cleaning collard greens and some forest vegetables (‘longdi’), kept inside a bag, at their residence in Sharkoot Villgam in Taratpora Amargargh area of Handwara.

Police said that the duo had apparently brought the dead shell along with the vegetables from nearby forest area on Tuesday.

Next day as they were cleaning the vegetables from inside the bag, there was big blast suddenly, leading to the serious injuries to them.

Identified as Sara Begum, 49, wife of Ghulma Ahmad Rather and her daughter Gulnaza Banu, 19, they were removed to local hospital at Handwara where the teenaged-girl succumbed to wounds immediately while the woman was shifted in critical condition to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Sara Begum succumbed to the wounds at the Srinagar hospital early today.