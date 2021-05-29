7 vaccinated persons, 16 women, KAS officer’s mother among 30 die in Jammu

Recoveries more than double the cases, active positives down

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 29: Jammu and Kashmir today reported 46 COVID casualties and 2253 cases. Jammu accounted for 30 deaths, almost double than Valley’s 16 but cases in the region declined to 794.

Among the fatalities in Jammu, seven COVID victims were vaccinated—one fully and six partially.

Significantly, 16 women, more than half of today’s total casualties, were among the dead while three persons succumbed to the virus at home. Jammu district reported 17 COVID deaths, Rajouri and Samba districts three each, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Kathua two each and Doda one.

Mother of a KAS officer hailing from RS Pura died of COVID-19 in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu tonight. She was under treatment for past about a fortnight.

A 45-year-old man from Pacca Danga, 35-year-old and 43-year-old women from Domana and Bhawani Nagar Talab Tillo respectively succumbed to the virus today in Jammu district while 33-year-old woman from Bandral Ramgarh in Samba district died at Maternity and Childcare Home (MCH) Gandhi Nagar.

Bani tehsil in Kathua district reported two more COVID deaths at home taking number of total casualties in past six days to five. All five deaths took place at home. Two persons who died of Coronavirus in Bani today were 40-year-old woman from Kanthal and 84-year-old man from Seru. Both of them hadn’t received the COVID jab.

Other COVID deaths in Jammu district were reported from Roop Nagar, Paloura, Janipura, Gangyal, Sector 4 Trikuta Nagar, Trikuta Nagar Extension III, Resham Ghar, Bantalab, Lower Gadigarh, Sidhra, Phalayan Mandal, Digiana, RS Pura, Bhawani Nagar Talab Tillo and Jourian.

Fatalities in other districts occurred at Bhaderwah (Doda), who was a 70-year-old fully vaccinated man, Pohie and Kuntwara (Kishtwar), Kotedhara, Jawahar Nagar, and Sialsui Kalakote (Rajouri), Lower Thanda and Sartal Majalata (Udhampur) and Kotli Ramgarh, and Bandral Ramgarh in Samba district.

While there was no let up in COVID casualties in Jammu, the cases have registered sharp decline to 794. However, significantly, today’s recoveries were more than double the cases.

As against 794 positive cases reported today in the region, the recoveries went up to 1898. Active positive cases in the region have also come down to 15008.

The cases included 343 in Jammu district, 70 Poonch, 66 Ramban, 60 each Rajouri and Udhampur, 54 Doda, 47 Kathua, 39 Reasi, 32 Kishtwar and 23 in Samba district while recoveries were 703 in Jammu, 375 Samba, 331 Rajouri, 121 Kathua, 85 Udhampur, 80 Doda, 79 Kishtwar, 54 Ramban, 51 Reasi and 19 in Kishtwar district.

Jammu region now has 1,10,379 Corona cases including 15008 active positives, 93503 recoveries and 1868 casualties.

The fatalities include 1043 in Jammu district, 180 Rajouri, 130 Kathua, 120 Udhampur, 110 Samba, 88 Doda, 78 Poonch, 49 Ramban, 36 Reasi and 34 in Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, police have booked BJP DDC member from Kastigarh Santosha Devi’s son Swaran Veer Singh and one Reyaz Ahmed for interrupting Dr Mirza Nadeem, Medical Officer NTPHC Kastigarh Doda and his team from conducting COVID testing of the contacts of a person who died of the virus.

Sources told the Excelsior that the FIR was registered on the basis of complaint filed by Dr Mirza Nadeem.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353 and 506 of the IPC at Doda police station. SHO Inspector Arun Sharma has been appointed as Investigating Officer of the case.

When approached for comments, Swaran Veer Singh, however, denied the charges and instead blamed the doctor for not tracing the contacts of COVID positive person.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported two Corona casualties and 124 positive cases.

A 67-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in Leh while 70-year-old man succumbed to virus in Drass in Kargil district.

Two casualties have taken Corona toll in Ladakh to 187—136 in Leh and 51 in Kargil.

Among 124 fresh COVID positive cases, 102 were reported in Leh and 22 in Kargil.

New cases have taken UT of Ladakh’s Corona count to 18310 including 1606 active positives and 16517 recoveries besides 187 casualties.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve today extended COVID curfew in entire Kargil district from 7 am May 31 to 7 am June 7.

5 Valley Distts in Red Zone, entire Jammu region in Orange

Five districts were placed in the ‘Red category’ as the J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) today came out with a fresh classification of the districts effective from May 31 for COVID containment in the Union Territory.

Pulwama and Anantnag in South Kashmir, and Baramulla and Kupwara in North besides Budgam in central Kashmir have been put in the ‘Red Zone’ along with the areas on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the Valley, an order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said.

Lakhanpur containment zone on the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district of Jammu region with a buffer of 500 meter radius has also been categorised in the Red Zone. Lakhanpur serves as the gateway to the Union Territory bordering Punjab.

The summer capital Srinagar, which had remained in the Red Zone throughout this month amid a spike in COVID-19, has been placed in the ‘Orange category’ along with Shopian, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Bandipora in the valley, besides all the 10 districts of Jammu province. No area has been placed in the ‘Green category’.

The fresh categorisation of the districts followed a detailed review of the current COVID situation pertaining to the spread of the infection, trend in new cases, particularly the test positivity rate, the risk perception of the health department viz-a-viz each district and the need to control further the spread of COVID-19, Subrahmanyam, who is also the chairman of the SEC was quoted as saying in the order.

The order said the categorisations of the districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones would be followed for the purpose of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, according to a separate order to be issued by the SEC.

It said the total number of cases, test positivity rate, vaccination status of target population and compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour would be monitored and will be the basis for relaxing restrictions in future.

“The classification of the districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modification will be made by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order read.