Militant reportedly killed in Baramulla forest

BARAMULLA : A militant was reportedly killed by security forces in an encounter in the woods of Boniyar in this north Kashmir district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said a joint party of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF during a routine patrolling came under fire from militants in the Boniyar forest. The fire was returned and in the encounter, one militant has been killed.

Additional security forces have been rushed and a massive operation has been launched in the entire forest area, which was being used by militants to infiltrate into this side from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

