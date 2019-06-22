Employment June 22, 2019

Required

Peon

Salary Rs 6000/PM

Call 9419198666

2 D/C Green Belt

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Required Staff

Childline Help Desk Udhampur

1. Coordinator (1) one – MSW/MA other streams

2. Counseller (1) One – B.A Para professional course

3. Team Members (7)- 10th literacy skills

4. Volunteers (3) – 10th Reading / writing skills

Contact: 9622227700, 9419100773

REQUIRED

SENIOR ACCOUNTANT(EXP 5 YRS& ABOVE) – 2

DRIVER – 3

RECEPTIONIST – 2

JUNIOR ACCOUNTANT (EXP MIN 2YRS) – 5

WALK IN INTERVIEW

GOYAL SALES CORPORTION

OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM

200/B DIAGANA

TIMING FROM 12 TO 5 PM

FOR THE INTERVIEW

9055500600

REQUIRED

Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview

Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-

Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-

Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-

Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-

Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-

Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift

Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-

Near Post Office Bari Brahmana

Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820

MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE (OPC) PVT. LTD.

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhowni Jammu

PROVIDE

Good Job Opportunity for 10th/12th Pass candidates who are interested for “AT HOME” Patient Care Services

For Details Contact at 8715866444

or Visit office personally

EARN EXTRA INCOME

Work Part or Full Time

1 or 2 Hour Daily

House Wives, Students,

Job Person or Reteired Person

Are Required

call for More Details

BABITA – 9530579680, 6283992727

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Senior Server Support Technicians

Desktop Support Technicians

IT Consultant

Network Administrator

B. Tech-CSE or IT/BCA or MCA

Fresher/Exp. Both Male/Female both

Salary No bar for deserving candidate.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Takshilla Educational Services

A well reputed institute requires following staff

1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed – 2

2. M. Com -2

3. MCA/BCA -2

4. M.A (Eng) B. Ed -2

5. MA (Pol. Sci) -2

6. M.Ed -2

For Tution Centres/Schools

Salary : 6000-10000

Whatsapp your resume or call

Contact No. 8899144851

Call between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Alert! Alert! Alert!

URGENT OPENING

PART TIME JOB IN REAL ESTATE

FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED ARE WELCOME.

NEEDS CONFIDENT PERSONS WITH GREAT MARKETING SKILLS…

+ 91 9149909269, 9855555711

Required

Immediately Required cook for small Restaurant in Gandhi Nagar Required waiter and helper.

Also required office boy

Call 7006949691

STAFF REQUIRED

Interview, 2 days, 9086193986

1) Finance Company (Male) 50 Posts, Salary 22500 Fixed

2) Office Assistant (M/F), Office Incharge, Tally Caller

3) Receptionist, Accountant, Councellor, Team Leader.

4) Computer Operator, Teachers, Tutorial, Billing Operator.

5) HR, Management, Nurses, Lab Technician, Peon.

6) Dubai Job of Gurgaon, Job, Company MNCs

7) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour Office Boys

JOB IN MALAYSIA

Required worker for Poultry Farm

Salary: 1512 RM i.e. 28000 to 30,000 INR

Over Time: 1.5 time working day

2 times holidays

Working Hours: 10 hours

Working Day : 26days

Qualification: 10th

Age: 18-42 years old

Visa Duration: 3 year

Contact: 9622221484

Email: sansai96221484@gmail.com

STAFF REQUIRED

Telle Caller (F)

Receptionist (F)

Marketing Executive (M/F)

Security Guard (M/F)

Ex-Serviceman

Education Counsellor (F)

Contact No. 9055028404,

8082148009

NEED

Fitness Trainer Aerobics Trainer, Receptionist

Male or Female

Contact: 7051907777

Urgently Required

one female doctors (bams/bums/bhms)

one female nurse/ couNsellor for a doctor’s clinic in gandhi nagar, jammu.

contact: 7780855186,

9596851417, 7006958355