Employment June 22, 2019

Required
Peon
Salary Rs 6000/PM
Call 9419198666
2 D/C Green Belt
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required Staff
Childline Help Desk Udhampur
1. Coordinator (1) one – MSW/MA other streams
2. Counseller (1) One – B.A Para professional course
3. Team Members (7)- 10th literacy skills
4. Volunteers (3) – 10th Reading / writing skills
Contact: 9622227700, 9419100773
REQUIRED
SENIOR ACCOUNTANT(EXP 5 YRS& ABOVE) – 2
DRIVER – 3
RECEPTIONIST – 2
JUNIOR ACCOUNTANT (EXP MIN 2YRS) – 5
WALK IN INTERVIEW
GOYAL SALES CORPORTION
OPPOSITE DIGIANA ASHRAM
200/B DIAGANA
TIMING FROM 12 TO 5 PM
FOR THE INTERVIEW
9055500600
REQUIRED
Experienced for Online Form Filling – Salary as per Interview
Accountant Sal – 10,000/- to 20,000/-
Driver, Security Guard, Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
House Keeping, Steward Sal. 8000/- 12000/-
Reception, Telle calling, Office Assistant Sal. 7000/- to 12000/-
Call Centre – 7000 to 15,000/-
Airport Job Sal. 9000/- to 15000/-
Helper Packing Male / Female Sal 7000/- to 15000/- Accommodation free Day, Night Shift
Hotel Job, Maid Sal. 6000/- to 9000/-
Near Post Office Bari Brahmana
Cont:- 7051844116, 6005578820
MEDIVISTA HEALTH CARE (OPC) PVT. LTD.
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhowni Jammu
PROVIDE
Good Job Opportunity for 10th/12th Pass candidates who are interested for “AT HOME” Patient Care Services
For Details Contact at 8715866444
or Visit office personally
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Work Part or Full Time
1 or 2 Hour Daily
House Wives, Students,
Job Person or Reteired Person
Are Required
call for More Details
BABITA – 9530579680, 6283992727
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Senior Server Support Technicians
Desktop Support Technicians
IT Consultant
Network Administrator
B. Tech-CSE or IT/BCA or MCA
Fresher/Exp. Both Male/Female both
Salary No bar for deserving candidate.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Takshilla Educational Services
A well reputed institute requires following staff
1. M.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed – 2
2. M. Com -2
3. MCA/BCA -2
4. M.A (Eng) B. Ed -2
5. MA (Pol. Sci) -2
6. M.Ed -2
For Tution Centres/Schools
Salary : 6000-10000
Whatsapp your resume or call
Contact No. 8899144851
Call between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm
Alert! Alert! Alert!
URGENT OPENING
PART TIME JOB IN REAL ESTATE
FRESHERS AND EXPERIENCED ARE WELCOME.
NEEDS CONFIDENT PERSONS WITH GREAT MARKETING SKILLS…
+ 91 9149909269, 9855555711
Required
Immediately Required cook for small Restaurant in Gandhi Nagar Required waiter and helper.
Also required office boy
Call 7006949691
STAFF REQUIRED
Interview, 2 days, 9086193986
1) Finance Company (Male) 50 Posts, Salary 22500 Fixed
2) Office Assistant (M/F), Office Incharge, Tally Caller
3) Receptionist, Accountant, Councellor, Team Leader.
4) Computer Operator, Teachers, Tutorial, Billing Operator.
5) HR, Management, Nurses, Lab Technician, Peon.
6) Dubai Job of Gurgaon, Job, Company MNCs
7) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour Office Boys
JOB IN MALAYSIA
Required worker for Poultry Farm
Salary: 1512 RM i.e. 28000 to 30,000 INR
Over Time: 1.5 time working day
2 times holidays
Working Hours: 10 hours
Working Day : 26days
Qualification: 10th
Age: 18-42 years old
Visa Duration: 3 year
Contact: 9622221484
Email: sansai96221484@gmail.com
STAFF REQUIRED
Telle Caller (F)
Receptionist (F)
Marketing Executive (M/F)
Security Guard (M/F)
Ex-Serviceman
Education Counsellor (F)
Contact No. 9055028404,
8082148009
NEED
Fitness Trainer Aerobics Trainer, Receptionist
Male or Female
Contact: 7051907777
Urgently Required
one female doctors (bams/bums/bhms)
one female nurse/ couNsellor for a doctor’s clinic in gandhi nagar, jammu.
contact: 7780855186,
9596851417, 7006958355
Editorial
Extension of Jammu Airport runway
State Cancer Institute
Flagrant misuse of State funds
Free set top boxes for border residents
Incentives for J&K Industries
Rising graph of domestic violence cases