Srinagar : Militant killed in encounter between militants and security forces in Machoma Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thrusday.

in the intial exchange of fire one militant has been killed and operation is still underway. The identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Police and Army’s 42 RR aunched a cordon-and-search-operation in Machoma Tral. (Agencies)